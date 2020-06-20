Police confirm Reading stabbing not linked to Black Lives Matter protest as PM thanks emergency services

POLICE have confirmed that the stabbing incident that took place in Reading this evening is not linked to a Black Lives Matter protest earlier in the day.

A man has been arrested by officers, who were called to Forbury Gardens shortly after 7pm.

Air Ambulances were seen in the popular park, and injured people have been taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital for treatment.

There are unconfirmed reports that some people have died, and the Press Association is reporting that the incident is suspected to be terror-related and the man arrested is Libyan. Thames Valley Police has not yet confirmed any of these details.

They have confirmed that multiple people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

They are asking the public to avoid the area while officers are on scene.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “My thoughts are with all of those affected by the appalling incident in Reading and my thanks to the emergency services on the scene.”

And Labour leader Kier Starmer said: “Very concerning reports from Reading. Thank you to the police and other emergency service personnel responding.”

However, a small group has assembled by St Laurence’s Church, close to The Forbury, with some sitting on the pavement waiting for news.

Thankfully, the town centre is calm and reasonably quiet as people adhere to lockdown guidelines to stay at home where possible.

Cordons have been placed on roads and footpaths leading to the park in the centre of the town’s historic Abbey quarter.

At the moment, Forbury Road is closed to all traffic in both directions. Drivers wishing to head to Caversham from the A329m will need to go the other way around Reading’s IDR.

A spokesperson from Thames Valley Police said: “We would ask members of the public not to share images or videos of the incident on social media, but instead to report these to the police.

“We would ask that anyone with information relating to this incident contacts Thames Valley Police by calling 999, quoting reference 1159 20/6.”