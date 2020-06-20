BREAKING: Police cordon off Reading town centre after suspected stabbings

FOUR people are believed to have been stabbed in Forbury Gardens, Reading at approximately 7pm this evening.

Two air ambulances and police were called to the scene, which was shared in a graphic video on social media. The clip shows four people are on the floor as they are helped by witnesses and police.

Also called out was a critical care response vehicle.

Police are extending the cordon at the park entrance. Picture: Phil Creighton

Wokingham.Today understands that CPR was being performed on at least one victim. But the extent of the injuries is unknown.

One witness said on social media that they were sat in the park when four people were stabbed. Three — they said — badly. But this is yet to be confirmed by police.

A large police cordon has now been set up at the scene. Picture: Phil Creighton

Thames Valley Police have not given any detail, except to say that officers are at the scene.

Two police vans and a car are blocking drivers from Forbury Road.

More to follow.