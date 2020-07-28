The Wokingham Paper

Police fine drivers ignoring traffic signs at Wokingham train station

Picture: Thames Valley Police Bracknell and Wokingham

POLICE have been issuing fines in Wokingham today to drivers ignoring traffic signs.

The Wokingham Neighbourhood Team were at the train station, where reports have been made about drivers ignoring the no left turn sign.

In a post on social media, Thames Valley Police said: “(The team) carried out an operation on Wellington Road at the junction with Barkham Road.

“This was following a number of reports of drivers failing to comply with traffic signs.

“A number of drivers were issued with fixed penalty notices and given strong words of advice.”

