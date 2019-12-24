Police hunt late-night pervert who exposed himself on a train caught from Twyford

Man sat opposite woman, exposed himself and touched himself inappropriately

POLICE have launched an appeal to catch a voyeur who exposed himself to a woman on a train from Twyford.

The incident took place on the train which was heading to Henley just after midnight on Friday, December 13.

British Transport Police said that the man boarded the train at Twyford and sat down facing the victim.

He then exposed himself and began to touch himself inappropriately.

In a bid to catch him, they have released an image of a man who may have information which could help their investigation.

The police said: “If you recognise him or have any information please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 405 of 13/12/19.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

