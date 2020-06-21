The Wokingham Paper

Police investigation sees Reading town centre road closures and bus diversions

by Phil Creighton0
Forbury Gardens
To allow the police investigation to continue, Thames Valley Police has closed a number of roads Picture: Phil Creighton

ROADS around Reading town centre remain closed this morning as police continue to investigate the multiple stabbing attack in Forbury Garden last night.

Sadly, three people have died and three people have been left with serious injuries. A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

To help police investigate, they have sealed off much of the town centre including roads.

Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter, Head of Crime for Thames Valley Police, said: “Police cordons continue to be in place and are likely to be for some time as we work to establish the circumstances of what has happened. You will also see an increased police presence in the area as we continue to make enquires.

“I would urge the public to avoid the area at this time and thank the community for their patience. We will let you know as soon as the area is back open.”

These closures have an impact on bus services that connect Reading with parts of Wokingham borough.

The regular bus stops for the Purple 17s, the Orange routes, the Clarets and the Leopard and Lions are all closed.

If you are travelling from Reading to Wokingham borough today from Reading town centre, then the stops will be from St Mary’s Butts and Cheapside. The buses then travel along the IDR to connect with Kings Road.

