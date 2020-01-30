Police issue advice to keyless car drivers after string of thefts

POLICE ARE warning drivers of keyless cars to better protect themselves from theft after a string of robberies in a nearby county.

Thieves are breaking into keyless cars by intercepting the signal from the key stored inside.

This is done by using a device and a laptop to intercept the signal from the remote sensor on the key and gain entry to the vehicle, as shown in the image above.

Thieves can then start the vehicle without the key and drive away. This can take as little as one minute.

Thames Valley Police are advising owners to store their keys in a metal tin.

Sergeant Amy Fox of the Problem Solving team at Aylesbury police station, said: “By placing car keys in a metal tin or an RFID pouch and away from the front door, you can make it harder for offenders to intercept the signal from the key.

“Be aware of where your spare key is located as well and where possible, keep this in a tin too.

“If you see or hear anything suspicious around houses with keyless cars in your area then please let us know by contacting us online or by calling 101 or 999 if you believe a crime is in progress.”

Since Friday, January 24 there have been two thefts and four attempted thefts of keyless cars on the outskirts of Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire.

Borough residents should take action to better protect their car from theft, in case the Aylesbury thieves move into neighbouring counties.