Police launch appeal after man sexually assaults two girls on busy Earley road

POLICE have launched an appeal to trace a man who approached two girls in two separate incidents, both on an Earley road during school run times.

Both incidents are being treated by Thames Valley Police as sexual assaults.

The first incident happened at around 8.20am on Monday, January 6.

The victim, a girl, was walking along Wokingham Road when she was approached by a man who started talking to her.

The man then put his arm around her shoulder.

Thames Valley Police said that the victim then walked away from the man.

The second incident happened at around 3.20pm on Wednesday, January 15.

Again, the victim was a girl was walking along Wokingham Road when she was approached by a man who put his arm around her shoulders and started talking to her.

The victim then walked away.

The man in both incidents is described as Asian, between aged 30 and 50, of average build and approximately 5ft 10ins tall. His hair was shaved at the sides and bald on top. He is also described as having yellow/rotten teeth.

In the first incident, he was wearing a yellow coloured top with a collar and a zip that was halfway undone.

In the second incident, he was wearing a grey coloured puffa-style jacket with a fur hood.

Investigating officer, PC Carl Lewis, based at Reading police station, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to either of these incidents to please come forward.

“We believe these incidents may be linked due to the description of the man involved. If you recognise the description of the offender, or you think you may have information about him, please get in touch.

“I would also urge any motorists in the area round the time of the incidents to check any dash-cam footage in case it may have captured anything that could assist with the investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact police on the non-emergency number 101, or make a report online quoting ‘43200017526’.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”