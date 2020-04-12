Police launch online reporting tool for possible lockdown breaches

THAMES VALLEY POLICE has launched an online reporting tool for possible breaches of the coronavirus lockdown.

The page is for people to report something that is said to be a significant issue or a serious breach of the restrictions.

At the current time, people are only allowed to leave their homes for limited reasons, including food shopping, commuting if they cannot work from home, and to have some daily exercise such as a run, walk, or cycle.

Those that do go out should stay 2 metres away from all other people. They are not allowed to meet others including family and friends.

And they should wash their hands as soon as they return to their home.

To help enforce the restrictions, Thames Valley Police has been carrying out roadblocks and spot checks to ensure that people who are on the road are following these guidelines.

Before reporting any possible breaches of these restrictions, residents are asked to check they have read and understood the stay at home guidance.

Anyone completing the form is asked to input the location, the type of incident, whether it is happening now or has happened, and what the nature of the report is.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “The Government has said you should only leave the house for one of four reasons:

shopping for basic necessities, for example food and medicine, which must be as infrequent as possible.

one form of exercise a day, for example a run, walk, or cycle – alone or with members of your household.

any medical need, or to provide care or to help a vulnerable person.

travelling to and from work, but only where you cannot work from home

“Thames Valley Police recognises that we are living in a time where we are all being fundamentally asked to change the way we go about our daily lives, but the message is clear, everyone must stay at home to help stop the spread of Coronavirus and save lives.”

The form can be seen here: https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/c19/tell-us-about-possible-breach-coronavirus-measures