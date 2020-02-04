Police re-appeal for information over missing mother and four children

POLICE ARE re-appealing for help in finding a woman and her children who are missing from Reading.

Kayleigh Stephens, 33, and her children Adrian McIntosh, 13, Dylan McIntosh, 12, Remeyha Williams, 4 and Tenaya Williams, 4 months were last seen at around 3.45pm in Englefield Place, Woodley on Thursday, January 23.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Mike Bettington, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “We are continuing to appeal for help in locating Kayleigh and her children.

“Their welfare is a priority and we want to make sure that the childrenare safe, have access to education and the appropriate health care.

“I would like to appeal to the wider community, if you have any information at all in relation to where Kayleigh may be, please get in touch.

“Kayleigh, if you see this, please make contact with police. We want to make sure that you and your children are safe.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 43200026338. Any information provided to us will be treated confidentially.”