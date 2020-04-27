Police report more people out and about as number of Covid-19 cases in Wokingham goes above 300

ON THE weekend that the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Wokingham borough passed the 300 mark, Thames Valley Police said that it has seen more people out and about.

Officers posted on social media that its PCSOs had been patrolling across Wokingham on Saturday and Sunday and reissued a call for people to follow advice to stay at home and only go out for essential reasons.

Its post said: “We have noticed a higher footfall through Wokingham town centre in the last few days.

All people that were spoken to were travelling for essential reasons.

“We continue to encourage everyone to follow Government guidelines and keep to social distancing.”

On Saturday, Home Secretary Pritti Patel shared the grave news that more than 20,000 people who were in hospital with Covid-19 symptoms had sadly died. This figure does not include those who are in care homes or in the community.

“As the deaths caused by this terrible virus pass another tragic and terrible milestone, the entire nation is grieving,” she said.

And at yesterday’s press conference, Environment Secretary George Eustice, confirmed that there are now 152,840 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the country, an increase of 4,463 on Saturday.

There is currently no publicly available Government data on the number of people who have had the virus and fully recovered.

“For now, the most important thing we can all do to stop the spread of the coronavirus is to stay at home, to protect the NHS and save lives,” Mr Eustice said.

Locally, the numbers continue to rise.

On Friday night, the number of people in Wokingham borough with confirmed Covid-19 symptoms stood at 315. The latest figure, as of Sunday, April 26, is 339 confirmed case.

There have been increases across the royal county.

Reading borough now has 426 cases, Bracknell Forest has 191 cases, Windsor and Maidenhead 224, West Berkshire 291, and Slough 354.

