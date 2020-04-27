The Wokingham Paper

Police report more people out and about as number of Covid-19 cases in Wokingham goes above 300

by Phil Creighton1
Protect The NHS

ON THE weekend that the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Wokingham borough passed the 300 mark, Thames Valley Police said that it has seen more people out and about. 

Officers posted on social media that its PCSOs had been patrolling across Wokingham on Saturday and Sunday and reissued a call for people to follow advice to stay at home and only go out for essential reasons. 

Its post said: “We have noticed a higher footfall through Wokingham town centre in the last few days. 

All people that were spoken to were travelling for essential reasons. 

“We continue to encourage everyone to follow Government guidelines and keep to social distancing.”

On Saturday, Home Secretary Pritti Patel shared the grave news that more than 20,000 people who were in hospital with Covid-19 symptoms had sadly died. This figure does not include those who are in care homes or in the community. 

“As the deaths caused by this terrible virus pass another tragic and terrible milestone, the entire nation is grieving,” she said. 

And at yesterday’s press conference, Environment Secretary George Eustice, confirmed that there are now 152,840 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the country, an increase of 4,463 on Saturday. 

There is currently no publicly available Government data on the number of people who have had the virus and fully recovered. 

“For now, the most important thing we can all do to stop the spread of the coronavirus is to stay at home, to protect the NHS and save lives,” Mr Eustice said.

Locally, the numbers continue to rise.

On Friday night, the number of people in Wokingham borough with confirmed Covid-19 symptoms stood at 315. The latest figure, as of Sunday, April 26, is 339 confirmed case.

There have been increases across the royal county. 

Reading borough now has 426 cases, Bracknell Forest has 191 cases, Windsor and Maidenhead 224, West Berkshire 291, and Slough 354. 

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Lib Dems win Emmbrook by-election – results

Phil Creighton

Two arrested for fraud scam that targeted elderly in Wokingham, Earley, Crowthorne and Caversham

Phil Creighton

Make a festive date for Wokingham foodbank

Phil Creighton

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Seanie Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Seanie
Guest
Seanie

It’s Priti Patel, not Pritti.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Monday, April 27, 2020 9:32 am 9:32 am
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.