Police set up roadblock to check drivers are on essential journeys

THIS MORNING a roadblock was set up on London Road, Reading, giving Police the chance to check drivers were on essential journeys.

Two Police cars and a van were parked on the road, just past Cemetery Junction, only allowing a single lane of traffic through.

A spokesperson from Thames Valley Police said: “Police interact with motorists every day and given the current circumstances, it is reasonable to expect officers to ask some motorists whether they have a valid reason for being outdoors.

“When vehicles are stopped, the driver and occupants are likely to be asked for their reasons, in line with our approach to engage, explain and encourage.

“We will only take enforcement action if it is necessary and proportionate.

“There may be a viable reason why someone can’t return home, or doesn’t have a home to return to.

“Officers will provide appropriate support to these individuals to ensure they get the help and safeguarding they need.

“It would be helpful if key workers can carry work-issued passes when they are out of the home for work purposes. This is not mandatory but will make the process quicker if you are asked to provide information.”