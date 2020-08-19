The Wokingham Paper

Police taking action on electric scooter use in town centre

by Jess Warren0
escooter
escooters in action

POLICE are taking action on electric scooters used in Bracknell town centre.

They said there have been a number of near misses, putting the public at serious risk of being injured and fines will now be issued.

A spokesperson from the Local Neighbourhood Policing Team (NHPT) said: “We have made every effort to engage with those riding them through town, explaining the risks and promoting an education approach over handing out fines.

“However it seems this approach is not having the desired effect as there are still a large number of people committing offences by riding on e-Scooters and pedal cycles through the town centre.”

As of this week, the town centre NHPT will be serving Section 59 warnings to anyone using the scooters in the area.

The spokesperson added: “This area is clearly marked at the entrance and exits to the High Street, Braccan Walk and The Avenue.

“If anyone would like further clarification on this please speak with one of us while safely walking your scooter through the town.”

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

Potter expert raises money for NHS

Andy Preston

Yobs filmed riding moped down footpath near Lower Earley police station

Gemma Davidson

Barkham Ride closed after bus stuck under fallen tree

Phil Creighton
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.