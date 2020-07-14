The Wokingham Paper

Police want someone to say Letsby Avenue to vacancy

by Phil Creighton0
Police

POLICE are hoping that someone will say Letsby Avenue to a vacancy in the Police and Crime Commissioner’s team.

It is looking for an independent member of the Joint Independent Audit Committee to help scrutinise police financing.

The Committee reviews issues such as risk management, internal control, change programmes and corporate governance as well as overseeing audit arrangements and reviewing financial statements.

Applicants for the four-year post are asked to be at least 18, citizens with good understanding and experience of public sector legislation and guidance who are politically neutral.

They must also live or work in the Thames Valley area and be able to attend meetings at Police Headquarters, Kidlington during the working day.

The closing date for applications is 5pm on Friday, July 24, and interviews will be held on Thursday, August 6.

For more details, log on to bit.ly/OPCCAudit

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

