Police warn against mass protest in Woodley park

A MASS gathering has been planned for a Woodley park this Saturday, to protest lockdown measures. But police are warning people not to go.

Created by the UK Freedom Movement, the event is one of many planned protests across the UK.

The anti-lockdown picnic has been planned for other locations in Reading, London, Southampton, Cardiff, Sheffield, Nottingham, Edinburgh Plymouth and Barnstaple.

The events have been circulated on social media, and will all take place at 12pm on Saturday, May 16.

The Government has issued rules against public gatherings. Picture: Gov.UK

On the digital flyer, the UK Freedom Movement says: “Join the UK Freedom Movement and be a part of the largest mass gathering since the lockdown.

“Say no to the coronavirus bill, no to mandatory vaccines, no to the new normal, and no to the unlawful lockdown. Bring a picnic, some music and let’s have some fun and say yet to life.”

The group have also been identified in the past due to their anti-vaccination stance.

Chief Superintendent Steve Williams, head of joint operations unit, said: “Thames Valley Police is aware of a number of mass gatherings being organised in the region this weekend.

“We are really grateful to those members of the public who have contacted us with their concerns and we are now reviewing this information and the reports we have received from the public. We will continue to assess the information we have in the coming days to ensure that we are able to respond to any unlawful activity and enforce the law fairly and appropriately.

“As always our approach will be to engage, explain and encourage, with enforcement as a last resort.

“The Government has been clear that they do not want large gatherings of people in public places as this poses a significant risk of transmission.

“Our local communities will also not want large gatherings when we are all trying to protect our loved-ones during this pandemic that has killed so many thousands of people.”

