Pop star Prince’s legacy will launch in Wokingham

HE IS one of the biggest names in pop, leaving a legacy that will last forever – and now his final project is about to provide inspiration to Wokingham’s bustling music scene.

Before his death in 2016, he was working on a new music platform aimed at supporting musicians.

His partner in the scheme, Nathan Fullbrook grew up in Wokingham and performed on stage with the artist.

However, after Prince suddenly died in 2016, the platform never reached its full potential.

Now, Mr Fullbrook is preparing to continue Prince’s ethos of empowering independent musicians with a new music service.

Mr Fullbrook will be launching Jamma Music – a web platform which will help artists and bands to find gigs quicker – next month in Wokingham with an exciting, multi-venue event in the town centre.

Marva will perform at Jamma’s launch night in Wokingham

“The full Jamma platform launches with our 331 live event,” said Mr Fullbrook.

“Three gigs, three independent partner venues in Wokingham on one night.

“It will be headlined by Marva King and supported by local Jamma artists who are all from Wokingham.

“Marva has worked with the likes of Prince, Stevie Wonder and Lionel Ritchie to name but a few.

“We hope will raise the roof of the town, but also provide opportunities for local businesses to draw in new crowds and for the artists to share the stage with a superstar.”

The event will take place on Saturday, February 1.

Nathan Fullbrook on stage with Prince

It starts in Bar 56 in Rose Street, and then moves to Beyond The Download in Peach Place with the finale at The Redan in Peach Street.

After the party’s over, the web platform will be open for use. It has two key features; artists can build up their profile, receive reviews and connect directly with their audience, and venues can browse and book artists.

The site offers free and paid-for membership. The free option allows musicians to build up their profile and find new gigs.

The ‘rock-star’ membership goes further by allowing the artist to connect with other artists, read and reply to reviews and gain priority access to exclusive events.

Ultimately, the site allows independent working artists to gain exposure and find new opportunities — whether using the paid or free option.

Mr Fullbrook explained his vision: “What we’re doing is bridging the gap between artists and venues.

“It’s all about the community, and connecting local businesses to independent artists.

“That’s why I’m going back to my roots and launching the service with a big event in Wokingham.

“We’re seeing it as a bit of a revolution to challenge the music industry.

“It’s about removing the record label from the process and supporting independent artists.”

Currently, Jamma has more

than 200 artists and bands registered with their service.

“It’s open to anyone who loves music,” said Mr Fullbrook. “Even people like sound engineers and producers can join. It’s a hub for anyone in that creative process.”

The launch event will be filmed by Wokingham cinematographer, Simon Stolland — who most recently worked on the acclaimed film Blue Story.

Tickets for the full, three-venue experience are sold out, however, there are still tickets for venues one and three.

After the initial launch event, Jamma will host a second launch party in Peckham, London later in the month.

For more details, or to book tickets, log on to www.jammamusic.com