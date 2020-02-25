Pop-up cup will help save the pennies and the planet

A PLANT NURSERY in Hare Hatch is now offering its customers another way to go green.

Visitors to the coffee shop of Sheeplands can purchase a pop-up cup, and then enjoy an ongoing discount every time it is used.

The cup can be popped up into three different sizes, making it easy to be carried around.

It can be bought for £9.99, which includes a free hot drink. For every time it is used at Sheeplands thereafter, customers can enjoy a 25% discount.

Andy Dicks, from Sheeplands, said: “We are offering to reduce the price of drinks when the cup is used because we are determined to play our part in helping the environment.

“Customers will remember that last year, for the first time, our Santa Claus grotto was plastic free.

“The pop-up cup is another step forward in our go greener campaign.”