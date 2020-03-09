Pop-up library finds home in at Arborfield Green Community Centre

A POP-UP library has found a new home at Arborfield Green Community Centre.

The new facility was officially opened on Saturday, March 7 by Borough mayor, Cllr Bill Soane.

The new location in Sheerlands Road is the first step in the council’s plans to link the borough’s library services with community centre activities in Arborfield.

This will conclude with a new multi-use community centre, which is to be built as part of the Arborfield major new development.

The new library will be open each morning except Sundays. Picture: Stewart Turkington

The library used to be housed nearby in the Royal British Legion’s building, but has now moved.

“We are extremely grateful to the British Legion for its support during the past four years, which has allowed us to continue offering a library service to people in Arborfield. This is very much appreciated,” said Cllr Soane.

“But its new home means local people can now use the library and its services at the same time as accessing community events and activities, so the centre will become a natural community focal point.”

The pop-up library will open weekday mornings from 9.30am until 1.30pm.

It will also be open on Saturdays from 9.30am until to 12.30pm.

There will be storytime on the first Wednesday of each month, and book groups on the second Tuesday of the month.

The borough council say they will keep a close eye on the number of people at each session and who use the library, and alter the opening hours if needed.