Bike repair shop looks to open in Twyford

A new bike repair shop is hoping to open doors in the centre of Twyford.

A planning application has been submitted for a site on Waltham Road to change the building use from photography studio to a bike shop, bike repair workshop and cafe.

The site is currently vacant, after Unique Moments Portrait Studio moved out at the end of July, 2019.

The planning application is receiving support from local residents.

Twyford resident, Abigail Lacey wrote: “I wholeheartedly support this application.

“With the loss of Emma’s Kitchen it will be great to have an independent cafe, and with this being on the route of many cycles, it would be great to have a bike workshop in the area.”

Hurst resident, Roman Green wrote: “Fantastic idea. With the amount of cyclists enjoying Twyford and the surrounding area this is a great idea for a small business in the village.”

Twyford resident, Nick Chaplain called the plans great news, adding: “I would use this regularly whether just for bits for my bikes or a stop for a coffee. I think it could be a real positive addition to the village.”