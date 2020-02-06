Popular vegan market announces dates for 2020 after successful trial

AFTER a successful trial period, a popular market has secured its spot for the year ahead.

Wokingham Vegan Market announced yesterday that they will continue trading in the town centre throughout 2020.

The market will run on the second Sunday of each month, with dates until December secured.

The next event will take place on Sunday, February 9, from 10am until 2pm.

This comes as organisers — Sparkle Vegan Events — announced last year they will begin trialling the market in Woodley.

The Woodley market will begin trading on Sunday, March 15 and will run on every third Sunday of the month, with dates confirmed until August.

These events will run from 11am until 4pm.

Traders wishing to join the vegan fun can apply for a spot at the Woodley Vegan Market here: https://www.sparkleveganevents.com/woodleytraders