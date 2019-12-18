Popular Wokingham Vegan market to launch new event in Woodley

A VEGAN market is coming to town next year after its continued success in other parts of the borough.

The market — which has been a hit with residents of Wokingham — will be coming to Woodley in March, and will run on the third Sunday of every month starting Sunday, March 15.

Organised by Sparkle Vegan Events, the market currently plays host local companies selling a range of products.

In Wokingham, the monthly market is busy with hot food traders such as The Art Eatery selling hotdogs, to cakes and pastries from Jayne’s Vegan Bakes and The Witches Kitchen.

Other stalls often include natural skincare, eco-friendly gifts, bulk cleaning products from Maya’s Refillables and many other specialist traders.

Since it’s launch in October, the Wokingham Vegan Market has drawn quite a crowd, with regular visitors stocking up on their plastic-free, vegan supplies.

Founder of Sparkle Vegan Events, Sarah Zeneli said: “We are very excited to be launching Woodley Vegan Market on Sunday 15th March 2020.

“We have been asked several times by local residents whether we have plans in Woodley and the Town Council approached us as customers have asked for more ethical produce, so it’s a pleasure to be able to bring this to the town.

“Wokingham Vegan Market has been a great success with sold-out traders and fantastic feedback from attendees each month, so we are hoping for a similar response in Woodley.

“We will create a lively and friendly atmosphere, and have a variety of stalls including hot food, cakes, homeware, skincare, gifts, eco-products and much more.

“Everyone can follow us on social media @WoodleyVeganMarket to stay tuned to updates.”

Brian Fennelly, Woodley Town Centre Manager said: “We saw the success of the Wokingham event and felt that we wanted to emulate that.

“We contacted Sparkle Vegan Events and they were very keen to come to Woodley. They’re hoping to get more than 30 stalls. There will even be live entertainment.

“Initially, it will run from March until August, but we’re hoping to then review it and extend it.”

Applications are currently being taken for traders at the Woodley market: https://www.sparkleveganevents.com/woodleytraders

