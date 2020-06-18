Porecki headed for Exiles exit

DAVE PORECKI has confirmed that he will leave London Irish and play no further part in the season.

The Austrlian forward joined Irish in 2016, but has confirmed that this will be his last season at the club.

The Gallagher Premiership Rugby season is set to commence once again in August having been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Porecki will not play any part in he remainder of the Exiles’ season.

Irish are currently in eighth position in the table with nine league games left to play to complete the 2019/20 season in the clubs final season at the Madejski Stadium, before they move to Brentford’s Community Stadium for the start of the 2020/21 season.

Porecki expressed his gratitude to the club on Twitter: “Today was my last day for @LiRFC, a club that has been an extended family for me.

“The experience over the last five years in the UK has been incredible with memories I’ll have forever.

“Home time now.”