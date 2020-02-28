Pork Schnitzel with garlic butter

In The Kitchen with Gavin McArdell

This recipe is pretty simple to follow and quick to make.

Pork tenderloin is a great choice for this as it is tender and flavoursome and excellent value for money.

You could substitute chicken breast if you prefer.

Ingredients for 4

1 Whole pork tenderloin

Breadcrumbs

2-3 eggs beaten until well mixed

Handful of fresh parsley roughly or finely chopped

125g Salted butter at room temperature

4 Cloves garlic peeled and finely grated

Enough sunflower oil to cover a frying pan with about 1cm of oil

Method

First make the garlic butter by combining it with the parsley and garlic.

Cover and leave to stand for at least one hour but preferably overnight refrigerated if you have time to allow the garlic to infuse.

Melt the garlic butter using a small pan or in the microwave but keep either low so not to burn the garlic. Leave to one side.

Trim the tenderloin to remove any sinew and fat. Cut off slices about 3-4mm thick.

Dip them first in the egg and shake off any excess then dip in the breadcrumbs so they are well coated and reserve to one side on a plate. Heat the oil to about 140ºC. If a small piece of bread bubbles and quickly floats and turns golden it is ready.

Add the schnitzel pieces two to three at a time. Too many and the oil will cool too much. Turn every couple of minutes until the breadcrumbs are golden brown.

Check they are cooked through and drain on kitchen roll to cool while finishing the next batch. Serve on warmed plates and pour over the garlic butter.

I would normally serve this with sautéed potatoes and pan softened vine tomatoes to act as a palate cleanser to the rich buttery sauce.

Gavin McArdell

www.CurryFrenzy.com