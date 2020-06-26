Post-mortem details released for victims of Forbury Gardens terror attack

A POST-mortem into the three men who died in Reading’s terror attack last Saturday has been released.

Full details are further down this story and some readers may find this distressing.

Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) released the information on Friday afternoon and confirmed that there were three people who suffered injuries as well as the three people who died: David Wails, aged 49, Joseph Ritchie-Bennett, aged 39, and James Furlong, aged 36.

Last weekend, the incident which took place in Reading’s Forbury Gardens was declared an act of terrorism by Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon, Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing.

A 25-year-old man from Reading, arrested in connection with this incident, remains in police custody.

CTPSE said that David, Joseph and James each died of a single stab wound, while the three other victims sustained stab injuries. They have since been discharged from hospital.

Detectives from CTPSE continue to appeal for anyone with information about the incident on Saturday evening, to come forward.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who was in the area before, during or after it and hasn’t already spoken to police, is asked to contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting Operation Vaselike.

Images and videos can be submitted to the police via the reporting portal on www.ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk.