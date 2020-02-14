Post Office on wheels will be coming to borough next month

A MOBILE Post Office is coming to residents in a bid to provide a temporary solution to their postal needs. .

Today, it was announced that a travelling Post Office — with a specially designed vehicle — will stop in Winnersh and Wargrave, starting next month.

The Winnersh service will run on a Monday and Thursday, from 9am to 10am. The van will be located in the layby outside the shops on Sherwood Road, Winnersh.

The Wargrave service will run on a Wednesday and Friday, also from 9am until 10am. The van will park on Victoria Road, outside the village shop.

These services will begin on Monday, March 2.