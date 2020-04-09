Post Office staff lose £400 each week to fund essential services for community

STAFF at Yateley Post Office are funding the service out of their own pockets in a bid to provide essential services to the community.

Leena Dattani, who runs the Post Office on Harpton Parade with her husband explained the struggle their business is facing since the strictest social distancing measures were introduced on Monday, March 23.

She said: “Usually we have a footfall of 3,000 per day. But since the toughest lockdown measures, it’s gone down to about 100 per day.

“Post Office as a brand has been struggling for a while. So many of us are struggling to keep our heads above water.

“There are 8,000 Post Offices owned by independent retailers. And Post Masters aren’t paid an hourly wage or a salary, only commission on each transaction. You’d be hard pushed to find a Post Office making a profit.

“So the shop is our bread and butter, and Post Office transactions are the cream on top.

“It’s costing us £400 of our own money to run the shop each week. We still have rent to pay.

“Each day we do a 60-mile round trip to come and open that Post Office. For ten years we’ve been doing that. We’re part of the community.

“We also run a mobile Post Office on a Friday morning too. We do that as a community gesture as it’s easier for some of our elderly customers to reach.

“The people that come into the shop aren’t just our customers, they’re our friends.”

Postmasters aren’t paid an hourly wage or salary from the Post Office, but earn commission on each transaction. With transactions declining, the Dattanis have had to fund the shop from their own pockets.

Mrs Dattani explained that her Post Office helps lots of people to access benefits and their weekly pensions.

“And we’re the only place in Yateley to do gas and electric top-ups,” she added. “Where are these people going to go if we close?

“Ramesh and I will continue to keep the Post Office open to serve customers until we are advised not to do so, or have exhausted all funds.

A spokesperson for Post Office explained that they are supporting Postmasters during this time.

They said: “We have launched a comprehensive scheme where the Post Office guarantees independent Postmasters remuneration to help Postmasters during these unprecedented times.

“We have informed our Postmasters that business rate holidays and Government-administered grants are available through their local authority.

Mrs Dattani said: “We’ve applied for a grant from Hampshire Council, and we’re not the only ones struggling.

“The Government bail out is brilliant, nobody is knocking it. But how do we make it work from now until June?

“We’ve got to put food on the table and that’s looking harder to do.”

“Unfortunately, the grant may come through too late, after we’ve closed our doors.”

Mrs Dattani posted on social media about the shop’s struggle to remain open, in the hopes to encourage local people to shop in smaller businesses.

“We want to do everything we can before we turn our hand to the public.

But we ask people to shop local if we’re the same price or cheaper — please come spend with smaller retailers.”

Community launch crowdfunding campaign

Responding to Mrs Dattani’s concerns, on Friday, April 3, Yateley resident Zania Ballentine launched a crowdfunding campaign to support the Post Office.

Mrs Ballentine has been using their services to post out orders from her candle-making business, and got to know Mrs Dattani and her husband over the past months.

She said: “I was just unaware that these two are such troupers and using their own money to run essential services. It was such a shock to find out about.

“It just so happened that the day before, my daughter had to calculate the number of houses in Yateley for her homework.

“We worked out that if every household in Yateley donated just £1, we’d have over £8,000 for them to help keep our local services open.

“I don’t like the idea that there are people out there unable to use such an essential service, and I felt the need to help as much as I can.

“My heart went out to them, they are selflessly spending their own money right now to keep it open. We need to help them as a community, sometimes life starts right in front of your nose.”

So far, the crowdfunder has raised £161 for the Post Office.

Mrs Dattani urged customers visiting the shop to be aware of the coronavirus risk.”

“We serve many vulnerable customers, and we also have vulnerable family members who rely on us.

“Every additional interaction increases the risk to us, and to you, our customers and the postman or woman that we and you have to interact with.”

Ms Dattani explained that customers visiting the branch are advised to wait by the door until they are called in.

While waiting, customers should continue to keep a two metre distance from each other.

Anyone showing symptoms of the coronavirus, such as a persistent cough or fever, however mild, should not come to the Post Office.

A spokesperson for the Post Office added: “Our postmasters have been provided with all the latest advice from the UK Government as to how to stay safe.

“Post Offices have been provided with floor markers and other information on posters to help customers stay two metres apart. Yateley Post Office already has a fully screened Post Office counter. Additional money has been provided to buy hand sanitisers.”

