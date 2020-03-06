Potato Blue Cheese Bake

In The Kitchen with Gavin McArdell

This dish makes a delicious hot or cold lunch and is also a perfect match for a good plain steak.

Ingredients for 4

1 Kg Potatoes Peeled and sliced in 3mm rounds

150g Danish Blue Cheese crumbled

50g Mature Cheddar

50g Plain Flour

50g Butter

1 Large Onion thinly sliced

Golden breadcrumbs

150ml Full fat milk

Method

Melt the butter gently and stir in the flour. Beat with a fork to make a paste and knock out most of the lumps.

Add the milk and heat gently and stir regularly until you have a white sauce. Crumble in the blue cheese and cheddar and stir until the cheese has mostly melted.

The Danish blue will mostly melt but as few small lumps may remain.

Meanwhile, put the potatoes in a large pan with salt and bring up to the boil and immediately drain.

Allow to cool enough to handle. Grease the baking pan and layer potatoes then sauce then onion and repeat until used with a final layer of potato.

Sprinkle over the breadcrumbs and bake in the oven at 180ºC for 45m to 1 hour.

Gavin McArdell

www.CurryFrenzy.com