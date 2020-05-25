Potter expert raises money for NHS

A POTTERY expert has been throwing her heart and soul into fundraising for healthworkers.

Samathan Robertson teaches ceramics at Bracknell and Wokingham College’s Woodley Hill House base in Earley and has been using lockdown to create some special pieces that are sold in aid of the NHS.

She is one of a number of artists who have taken part in the scheme, which launched this month. They all give up the first of the month to create the pieces – Samantha created some cacti and herb planters in her home studio.

These were then placed for sale on her Instagram page. Everything sold on the first day, along with some extra planters which she had in stock, and she raised more than £100 for NHS Charities.

Now she is planning to do it all over again on Monday, June 1.

Samantha, who is a ceramics lecturer and Learning for Leisure coordinator at Activate Learning which runs the college, said: “I am part of a local volunteer group called Bordon Buddies who are supporting elderly and vulnerable people who are self-isolating at this time.

“In my spare time I am collecting prescriptions and food shopping, but I wanted to do more specifically for the NHS as I have friends and family who are nurses working on the front line.

“I saw a post on social media for Throw for the NHS and thought it was a perfect opportunity to combine my passion for making ceramics with the positive benefits of raising money for NHS charities.

“The campaign launched on May 1, so I spent the day throwing planters and am now busy getting them finished ready to sell and start raising some money.”

And Samantha said that she felt privileged to be part of the initiative.

For more details, or to buy a piece of pottery, visit Samantha’s Instagram page sjr_ceramics or to see all of the potters’ work search #throwforthenhs.

