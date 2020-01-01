Powercut across parts of Wokingham puts return of Doctor Who under threat

Families in Wokingham looking forward to watching Doctor Who’s return tonight could be disappointed due to a power cut.

Homes in the RG41 postcode area, which includes parts of Barkham, Winnersh, Woosehill and Wokingham, lost power just after 4.30pm today.

While the majority of areas should see their power restored by 7.30pm this evening, experts from SSE are warning that some areas will have to wait until 9pm.

Engineers are on site for one power cut, but they are not expected on site until 7pm for the second.

The new series of Doctor Who, starring Jodie Whittaker and guests stars Sir Lenny Henry and Stephen Fry, starts at 6.55pm.

The other big programme of the day from the BBC is the first of a new three-part drama Dracula, which starts at 9pm.

Channel 4 is screening a festive special of its Bake Off programme and a film premiere of Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

A note on SSE’s website says: “We’re sorry for the loss of supply. We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed. Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can. If you need more information, please call us on 105 or send us a message on Facebook or Twitter (@ssencommunity) and quote reference ‘FX1173’ or ‘FX1173′”.