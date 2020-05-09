622% rise in bonfire complaints across communities

THE PUBLIC Protection Partnership has released a Bonfire Advice Note after a significant rise in bonfire complaints since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since the beginning of lockdown, the Public Protection Partnership (PPP) has seen a 622% increase in the number of bonfire complaints, with 231 complaints being filed compared to only 32 over the same period last year.

The PPP has released a short guidance note on bonfires to try and reduce the number of complaints: “Right now, we are asking residents across the districts/boroughs to think of others and not light bonfires during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic lockdown because many people at home are vulnerable and may have respiratory issues, or even be fighting the Coronavirus itself. During this difficult time we are asking that their needs are put first.

“We are also urging people to consider alternative means of disposal of waste as burning in close proximity to other properties is always a potential source of nuisance.

“For instance, if the job can’t wait until the civic amenity sites re-open, green waste can be composted or stockpiled at home.

“Bonfires can also get out of control or cause accidents, creating extra pressure on the already busy emergency services.

“While there are no laws against having a domestic bonfire there are laws about causing a nuisance. The smoke or the smell of smoke from bonfires can cause a statutory nuisance under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

“We would consider taking formal action under the above legislation if a number of justified complaints were received about the burning.

“If sufficient evidence is gathered and the Council is satisfied that a Statutory Nuisance exists then an enforcement notice may be served to prohibit the recurrence of the nuisance. A breach of this notice may result in a fine.”

To report an incident of a bonfire, visit the publicprotectionpartnership.org.uk