PRESS PACK: All Saints CoE Primary School’s safe goodbye as Year 6 prepare to head to Wokingham secondary schools

By ALL SAINTS CofE PRIMARY SCHOOL, Wokingham

All the usual ways of marking the transition from primary to secondary were out of reach for Year 6 due to the Coronavirus, so All Saints Primary School marked the occasion with a festival day.

The sun shone and all the children spent the morning enjoying a silent disco, penalty shoot out, parachute games, pottery painting, drama games, giant games, toasting marshmallows, and, most importantly, an ice cream stall.

Assistant head Nicola Dawson said: “It has been an extraordinary year for all of our children at All Saints but we wanted to do something extra special for our Year 6 children to send them off to their secondary schools with happy memories of their time at our school.

“It was a fantastic team effort between staff and the PTA to ensure the children had a day they would never forget.”

Following a picnic lunch, there was an outdoor awards ceremony, Bible and book presentation and the children received their special All Saints cake and hoodie.

It was an emotional occasion for staff and children alike, who are going to several different secondary schools, and they welcomed the chance to say goodbye to each other – at a safe, social distance.

All left with huge smiles on their faces … and a few tears.

Chloe Jefferies said: “It made me feel sad because it was my last day at All Saints but I will always be a part of the All Saints family.

“I had a lovely special day.

“I will miss everyone at the school but I feel I am ready for the next chapter in my life.”

Abi Wilton said: “It was really fun and really nice that the teachers did this for us.

“I cried my eyes out at the end, because I was sad to be leaving such a special school.”