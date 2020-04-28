PRESS PACK: The lonely unknown

By Leon, Foundry College

Raindrops slowly drip down the house into the muddy puddles with moss growing next to them.

The isolated girl was stumbling down the cobbled, wet, mossy road while the dull moon’s face peaks through the camo green clouds.

The girl looked down at the shining wet road whilst the reflections glared back at her.

Stumbling down the cobbled, wet, mossy road the isolated girl saw an arched gateway leading to the unknown, she didn’t know what was there and felt worried and anxious because she couldn’t see past it.

She felt the unknown was lonely and haunted but then she saw an orangey reddish glow from a house.

It looked like a demon staring her down.

Staring back at the house where the demon is staring her down she felt terrified to death.

Two chimneys were on top looking like horns ready to charge.

Slowly glaring up at the trees which look like skyscrapers towering over the isolated girl.

The branches are reaching out like fingers about to tap on a window or claw at her shoulder. The skyscraper trees are silhouetted by the dimness of the moon’s light.

Deadness in the air turns the trees to rotten flesh and the night sky into a deadly misty

green.

Owls hooting and screeching in the distance made the girl shake and quiver in her ragged clothes. Nervously she held the straw basket tighter in her hands.

The girl felt surrounded by a damp, dead smell mixed with the thick, foggy air and the smell of wood and coal fires.

To stop herself from feeling nervous the girl pictured her safe space, a corner in the back of the church.

The sight the girl pictured was a warm church with candles burning and people singing. Crosses on the walls tinted glass for the windows to make the church feel welcome.

The girl pictured of her being helped and feel safe so she can get rest, food and water.

This is the last vision the girl ever had.

