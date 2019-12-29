Preston North End 0-2 Reading: Royals brush aside promotion pushers to claim three consecutive victories

TWO quickfire first half goals earned Reading an impressive away victory at promotion pushing Preston North End to make it three consecutive Championship wins.

John Swift finished a slick passing move to open the scoring and Lucas Joao doubled the lead just four minutes later. A dogged defensive display in the second half saw the Royals earn a clean sheet and a valuable three points.

The Royals remain in 15th and are just seven points off the play-off places, meanwhile they are also seven points away from the relegation zone.

Reading went in on the back of two consecutive wins after they defeated Queens Park Rangers 1-0 on Boxing Day. Manager Mark Bowen elected to go with he same starting eleven with a 4-1-4-1 formation.

The hosts began with the majority of possession early in the match as goalkeeper Rafael got across to his near post to make a smart save form a deflected effort to prevent Preston taking an early lead.

But it was the Royals who capitalised on their first chance in the game as John Swift scored for the second consecutive match to give Reading a 12th minute lead. A quick passing move on the edge of the box saw Charlie Adam slip the ball into Tyler Blackett who pulled the ball back for Swift who cushioned the ball into the bottom corner with a first timed finish.

John Swift has scored in consecutive matches.

Reading then doubled their lead just a few minutes later as Lucas Joao finished neatly into the corner after a superb driving run from Blackett who played the ball into the Portuguese striker to claim his second assist of the match.

Bowen’s side almost capped off a perfect first-half as Ovie Ejaria crashed a 25-yard effort back off the post which was then tapped into an empty net on the rebound by Joao, but he was denied his second goal of the afternoon by the offside flag.

Lucas Joao.

Billy Bodin had a superb opportunity to get Preston back into the game before the break but he blazed an effort over the bar from close range as Reading went into half-time with a shock 2-0 lead.

Rafael pulled out another vital stop early in the second half as he flew to the right of his goal and got fingertips to Bodin’s powerful effort to maintain Reading’s two goal advantage.

Reading had to stay determined and focused at the back as Preston piled on the pressure as Michael Morrison and Liam Moore both made brilliant tackles in the box to prevent them from having a shot at Rafael’s goal.

Having made three consecutive Championship starts, Adam was replaced by Andy Rinomhota as Bowen made his first change of the game just after the hour mark.

Andy Rinomhota

The second Royals substitution of the day saw Garath McCleary come on in place of goalscorer Swift to inject some more energy and pace into the game as Reading looked to conserve their lead.

A defensive final change saw Jordan Obita take the place of Yakou Meite as Reading continued to frustrate Preston in an impressive display as the hosts struggled to break their opponents down.

A poor offensive performance helped Reading to claim what was a comfortable three points as Rafael wasn’t tested often in the final 20 minutes as a tame header from Sean Maguire was the only effort on his goal.

Having won three Championship games in a row for the first time this season, Reading travel away to high-flying Fulham, who are in third position in the table, on New Year’s Day.

Preston: Rudd, Clarke, Huntington, Davies, Hughes, Pearson, Browne, Bodin, Potts, Harrop, Maguire

Subs: Fisher, Bayliss, Gallagher, Ledson, Stockley, Ripley, Barkhuizen.

Reading: Rafael, Gunter, Moore, Morrison, Blackett, Pele, Adam, Swift, Meite, Ejaria, Joao.

Subs Walker, Miazga, Rinomhota, Obita, McCleary, Boye, Olise.