PREVIEW: Bracknell Bees prepare weekend of away trips

This weekend is a huge weekend for the TSI World Bracknell Bees as they play both games away from home. On Saturday they’re in Romford and on Sunday in Hull.

Saturday is a big game providing essentially a four point swing for the winner as the Raiders and Bees are locked in a tense table battle right now although the Bees do have the benefit of a game in hand.

This is the first a of a number of upcoming games against the Raiders with each one essentially being a chance for the winner to widen the gap on their opponents irrespective of any other results.

The Raiders head into the weekend 2-3 in their last five outings while the Bees head in 1-4.

On Sunday the Bees are on the road to the league’s form topping team with the Pirates being 4-1 from their last five games including last Sunday’s win at the Hive against a depleted Bees line up.

Tomas Kana of Milton Keynes leads the league in PiMs with 107 but two Hull players complete the top three. League top scorer Jason Hewitt has 100 PiMs to go with his 78 points from 32 games. Second place team point scorer is Lee Bonner, who ended his game early last week with a match penalty, has recorded 55 points while Bobby Chamberlain is 1 point behind Bonner with 105 PiMS also to his name.

Bonner’s penalty will automatically go before discipline and depending on their outcome he may or may not play in Sunday’s clash.

Head Coach Doug Sheppard shared his thoughts on the upcoming weekend; “Hopefully we will be getting a couple of players back from injury this week. With no home game, we need to play 60 minutes of simple road hockey in both games.”

Bees play at Raiders at 5.15 on Saturday before a 5.30pm face off against Pirates on Sunday