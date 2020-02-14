PREVIEW: Bracknell Bees ready for Tigers test at the Hive

This weekend the TSI World Bracknell Bees do battle with the Telford Tigers both nights, Saturday at the Hive and Sunday in Shropshire.

The Tigers are enjoying the first season of NIHL National and with 41 games played they have a 5 point lead on Swindon and a 9 point lead on Peterborough as they look to close in on the league title.

Last weekend however saw the Tigers go down to Leeds Chiefs on Saturday and Milton Keynes Lightning on Sunday with the latter game attracting the attention of the league discipline panel which may see some players missing for our opponents this weekend. From their last five games they hold a 2-3 record.

Scott McKenzie continues to look impressive with 61 points from 37 games making him the club’s leading scorer. He’s followed by Dominik Florian on 57 (from 38) and Brandon Whistle on 44 points (29 games).

Netminding is taken care of by Brad Day and Massimo Agostini.

Tommy Watkins, one of four to be ejected from last Sunday’s Tigers game, is the Head Coach of the Tigers.

Last weekend saw Adam Goss return from injury for the Bees and backstop the team to a heartbreaking loss on Saturday before turning in a match winning performance on Sunday to see the Bees triumph over the Wildcats.

Head Coach Doug Sheppard looked ahead to the weekend; “Home and away weekends are never easy, never mind having one with the league leaders. We will need to be at our absolute best the entire weekend.”

Bees play the Tigers on Saturday in a 6.15pm face-off in Bracknell before a 6.00pm in Shropshire on Sunday.