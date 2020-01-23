Preview event for Crowthorne retirement complex this Saturday

McCarthy and Stone to welcome visitors to Birch Place

A PREVIEW of a new retirement complex will take place in Crowthorne on Saturday.

McCarthy and Stone is creating Birch Place just off Duke’s Ride.

Accommodation is over three floors, and apartments are either one or two bedrooms.

There are also communal areas including a bistro, a lounge, a dining area, a laundry room, and a guest suite.

There are also communal grounds which are maintained throughout the year.

And being sheltered accommodation, there is a 24-hour emergency call system for anyone who needs a bit of a helping hand.

A house manager is available during office hours and a range of social events are organised for residents to participate in.

The complex is suitable for retirees aged 70 and over who want to downsize and McCarthy and Stone say they can offer tailored support packages to suit individual needs.

Birch Place’s open day runs from 11am to 3pm on Saturday, January 25, and includes tours of apartments, the chance to ask questions and learn more about the site.

The entrance to the show complex is on Waterloo Road.