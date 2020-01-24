PREVIEW: Reading host Cardiff City in FA Cup fourth-round

READING will look to continue their cup run with a fourth round tie against fellow Championship side Cardiff City at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday.

The Royals nine game unbeaten run came to an end on Saturday with defeat to Millwall, while it took Reading two attempts to dispatch of League One Blackpool Town in the last round of the cup.

Manager Mark Bowen, who signed a contract extension last week, made 11 changes in both of the cup games against Blackpool, giving a handful of young players and fringe players the chance to impress.

A comfortable 2-0 away victory in the replay at Blackpool saw Reading set up a fourth-round home tie against Cardiff, who themselves needed a replay to see off Carlisle, which they did in a 4-3 thriller.

Reading already have a victory over Cardiff under their belt this season after George Puscas scored a brace in an impressive 3-0 triumph at the Madejski.

The sides last met in the FA Cup in 2015, also in the fourth-round, where Steve Clarke’s Reading team beat Cardiff away from home and made it all the way to the semi-finals before being knocked out by eventual winners, Arsenal.