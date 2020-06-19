PREVIEW: Royals return to Championship action against Stoke City

THE ROYALS prepare to return to championship action when they host Stoke City behind closed doors at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday at 3pm.

With Covid-19 causing a disruption to the sporting world for the past three months, Reading are in league action for the first time since their trip to Birmingham City on Saturday, March 7.

The Royals came away with a 3-1 victory that day which subsequently led them to climb up to 14th in the Championship table.

Reading are currently nine points away from the relegation zone and eight points off the play-off places with nine fixtures remaining as the football season restarts in unprecedented circumstances forall involved.

Meanwhile, Reading’s opponents have endured a difficult season which has seen them fighting among the relegation zone for much of the season, before the campaign was temporarily halted.

Teams will also be permitted to use up to five substitutes in each game.

The Potters are in 17th position, six points below the Royals and just three points above the drop zone.

When the two sides met back in December they played out a goalless draw at the Britannia Stadium.

Saturday’s fixture will be the first of five home fixtures that will be contested behind closed doors at the Madejski Stadium as the 2019/20 Championship season is concluded in bizarre circumstances.

Predicted Reading starting XI: Rafael, Richards, Moore, Morrison, Obita, Rinomhota, Olise, Swift, Ejaria, Puscas, Joao.