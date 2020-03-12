PREVIEW: Team news, injury updates and predicted XI as Royals host Stoke City

The Royals will look to continue with a strong finish to the season when they host Stoke City after their away triumph at Birmingham all but secured their Championship status for another season.

Reading moved up to 14th in the table, nine points away from the relegation places after their second half comeback at St Andrews as they sit eight points outside of the top six with nine league games left to play.

Stoke also eased their relegation fears with a 5-1 thrashing against Hull City to take them up to 17th, three pints away from the drop zone.

Previous meetings

The teams have drawn all three of their last league meetings with two 0-0 draws at the Britannia Stadium, meanwhile their last clash at the Madejski Stadium, in December 2018, ended in a 2-2 stalemate after Mo Barrow rescued a point for the Royals in stoppage time.

The Royals are without a win against Stoke in their last six meetings, last beating them in April 2006 when Reading earned a 3-1 home win in an historic season which saw them win promotion to the top flight for the first time in the clubs history.

The Potters have the slight edge overall with 18 wins to Reading’s 17, while the sides have drawn 16 times.

Team news

It is likely that Mark Bowen will name an unchanged back line, with captain Liam Moore set to miss out on the starting eleven for another week having been displaced by Matt Miazga since his return from injury.

Reading will also be without striker Lucas Joao who has been out since picking up an injury in the new year, and isn’t expected to be back until next month.

“Baldock has a calf strain and I thought long and hard about bringing Loader in and Aluko too but coming to a place like St Andrew’s, we need to be strong at the back,” said Bowen after Reading’s 3-1 win in Birmingham.

“The players need a rest physically and mentally so we have to balance it up.

“Yiadom had an injection on his foot so we were fragile in the backline and that’s why I had another midfielder and defender on the bench.

“We can always shift Meite across if anything happens with Puscas.”



Predicted Reading XI: Rafael, Yiadom, Miazga, Morrison, Richards, Pele, Rinomhota, Swift, Ejaria, Meite, Puscas.