Prince Harry and his Merry Bride at Windsor – a poem from a reader

This was printed in our letters page this week – Editor

Prince Harry was educated locally prior to his time at Eton.

When he and Meghan became man and wife, I committed the occasion to verse.

This past week, the terms of the Duke and Duchess’s future in Canada have been ironed out, and it is good to recall that day of rejoicing.

May their fresh start in Canada, with their little son, be all that they could wish. They have so much to offer.

Prince Harry and his Merry Bride at Windsor

Harry – Prince of UK, Meg – of US of A

Are sublime kindred spirits no doubt

Both tirelessly strive to help others survive

And in harness have oodles of clout

Stars shone in alignment when Harry glimpsed Meghan

Both out on a life-changing date

Instantly bonding thus true love began

A union decreed by kind fate

So at Windsor in May on a perfect spring day

In the castle church plighted their troth

His fair bride to claim with Wills Harry came

Resplendent in uniform both

The roar of the crowd waxed exceedingly loud

To a fashion show well-wishers treated

As each famous guest trooped to church dressed in best

To mingle at first then be seated

At fever pitch they in the old town that day

Who arrived from afar and from near

Our brave prince to support with his charming consort

And recalled his young mother so dear

Patriotism was well to the fore

The atmosphere crackled with goodwill galore

Soldier-bands blazed and flags waved like mad

Soon the bride would be greeted by Prince Harry’s dad

The new star of the show Meghan Markle aglow

Arrived with her dignified mother

Climbed the steps of St George her new life to forge

Harry in wait with his brother

Veiled and in satin the bride looked divine

Her wide smile out-sparkled her tiara shine

And Prince Harry’s face lit up like the sun

When he drank in the beauty of his perfect one

Heraldic fanfare rang over the scene

A picture in green was Grandmother Queen

Who took joy in bestowing with warmth and with pride

The Dukedom of Sussex on groom and his bride

Thus a new Duke and Duchess stepped into the air

And kissed to the crowd’s lusty cheers everywhere

May the merry pair share married life filled with laughter

And the fairytale omen extend ever after.

In honour of the Royal wedding 19th of May 2018

Gloria Elizabeth Griffiths