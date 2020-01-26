Prince Harry and his Merry Bride at Windsor – a poem from a reader

This was printed in our letters page this week – Editor
Prince Harry was educated locally prior to his time at Eton.
When he and Meghan became man and wife, I committed the occasion to verse.
This past week, the terms of the Duke and Duchess’s future in Canada have been ironed out, and it is good to recall that day of rejoicing.
May their fresh start in Canada, with their little son, be all that they could wish. They have so much to offer.
Prince Harry and his Merry Bride at Windsor
Harry – Prince of UK, Meg – of US of A
Are sublime kindred spirits no doubt
Both tirelessly strive to help others survive
And in harness have oodles of clout
Stars shone in alignment when Harry glimpsed Meghan
Both out on a life-changing date
Instantly bonding thus true love began
A union decreed by kind fate
So at Windsor in May on a perfect spring day
In the castle church plighted their troth
His fair bride to claim with Wills Harry came
Resplendent in uniform both
The roar of the crowd waxed exceedingly loud
To a fashion show well-wishers treated
As each famous guest trooped to church dressed in best
To mingle at first then be seated
At fever pitch they in the old town that day
Who arrived from afar and from near
Our brave prince to support with his charming consort
And recalled his young mother so dear
Patriotism was well to the fore
The atmosphere crackled with goodwill galore
Soldier-bands blazed and flags waved like mad
Soon the bride would be greeted by Prince Harry’s dad
The new star of the show Meghan Markle aglow
Arrived with her dignified mother
Climbed the steps of St George her new life to forge
Harry in wait with his brother
Veiled and in satin the bride looked divine
Her wide smile out-sparkled her tiara shine
And Prince Harry’s face lit up like the sun
When he drank in the beauty of his perfect one
Heraldic fanfare rang over the scene
A picture in green was Grandmother Queen
Who took joy in bestowing with warmth and with pride
The Dukedom of Sussex on groom and his bride
Thus a new Duke and Duchess stepped into the air
And kissed to the crowd’s lusty cheers everywhere
May the merry pair share married life filled with laughter
And the fairytale omen extend ever after.
In honour of the Royal wedding 19th of May 2018
Gloria Elizabeth Griffiths
