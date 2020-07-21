Pub so excited about Eat Out to Help Out it can’t wait until August, so it’s started early

ALTHOUGH the Government’s dining out discount scheme doesn’t start until August, owners of an Ascot pub can’t wait – so they’re starting now.

The Royal Foresters has launched its own Eat Out To Help Out voucher which can be used this week and next. And it is the same offer: up to £10 off food and soft drinks served in the pub on Mondays to Wednesdays.

The Government’s voucher-less scheme runs next month and is aimed at boosting the hospitality sector, which has been hard hit due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Pubs and restaurants can take part, and have installed a range of measures to make them covid-safe, including limiting seating, and introducing hand sanitiser stations.

Oakman Inns runs The Royal Foresters and also owns The Rose in Market Place, Wokingham – which is in the process of being refurbished.

The company’s CEO, Dermot King, said: “Our customers and staff have all been in this horrible mire for over four months now and frankly we thought we all needed a bit of cheering up ahead of August.

“So, with prospects of good weather and some lovely pub gardens to visit, this is our way of thanking our friends and loyal regulars for supporting us since we re-opened.”

He continued: “We were the ‘go-to’ pub group when the Government needed some input into health and safety measures for a safe re-opening, and we believe we offer a more secure environment than a crowded beach or park.

“It’s our tenner they’ll be spending – not the taxpayers’ – so here’s their chance to have a guilt-free meal from Monday to Wednesday until the end of July – day or night – at our expense.”

The voucher has to be downloaded from Oakman Inns’ website or social media pages.

Mr King added: “Following Government Guidelines, we’ve worked hard to ensure the welfare of our teams and guests.

“We’ve received a reassuring reaction to our safety measures which include Intensive Cleaning six times daily, table only service, one-way systems, screens between spaced tables, disposable menus, multiple hand sanitiser stations, strict social distancing rules and cashless payments.

“Our teams have been retrained and are temperature checked before each shift.”