Quarters Residential: 6 Easy ways to make your Wokingham home feel more organised

The property market has recently ‘re-opened’ and, as such, we’ve seen an increase in calls with people looking to sell their homes. If you are thinking of selling, now is a great time to get your house in order; a well-organised home is attractive to buyers, so here are six easy ways to make your home feel more organised.

1. A little decluttering (or a lot)

One project to undertake before placing your house on the market is taking stock of what you have, identifying what you need, and what you don’t. Working your way through your house is daunting, but we can guarantee that doing this now will lift a great weight – you don’t want to be packing and taking all unwanted belongings with you when you move. Decluttering each part of your home will make organising so much simpler, so where do you begin?

2. Start small

It can be completely overwhelming wondering which part of your home to tackle first, but we find it’s best to set yourself achievable tasks so you don’t give up halfway through. You could tackle all the drawers one day and then cabinets another; or do a room or an item at a time. When you’re placing things back, use drawer organisers – make sure you finish one drawer before you move onto another.

3. Organise by room or function

When you’re preparing your home for sale, each room needs a clear function and you should organise your space with this function in mind. Knowing the purpose of each room will help you when you start to organise everything, as you will be able to lay all your items out and group them according to where they will be best placed.

4. Why not get creative?

Organising each room in your home doesn’t mean that everything has to be hidden; open shelves provide a wonderful opportunity to create stylish designs for displaying your items. You can showcase books, ceramics and photo frames, but make sure you create a visual feast for the eye rather than a shelf overloaded with books. It’s not just bookcases, but wardrobes, drawers, and even your kitchen worktop – how you store and display your belongings can be a creative experience that will make living in your home more enjoyable, and will delight potential buyers.

5. You have to love boxes

Nothing makes organising easier than using a variety of storage boxes and containers to help organise every room in your home. From colourful playful ones for your children’s bedrooms, to small plastic trays for kitchen and bathroom cupboards, to baskets for shoes in your entrance hall, no matter what part of your home you’re organising, we’re sure that there is a box to provide you with a storage solution.

6. Storage is key

When organising your home you may find that a room is lacking in a storage solution, maybe it’s a garage that could benefit from a shelving unit, or a bedroom where things are stacked rather than stored. A small investment in some kind of larger storage solution can completely transform how a room looks and feels, and make it more appealing to potential buyers.

An organised home is uplifting and creates a sense of comfort, and if buyers feel comfortable whilst viewing they are a step closer to making an offer. If you would like more advice on how to prepare your home for sale, contact Nick or Teresa – we’d love to help. Stay safe.