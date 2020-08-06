Quarters Residential: The architectural beauty of where you live

Like every town across the country, Wokingham is an insight into how the area has evolved over time.

Every street, whether filled with period properties or contemporary homes, tells a story. You may be the first owner of your property, or one of many who have made your house a home. Driven by our needs as humans, architecture reflects the spirit of the time in terms of the comforts, lifestyle and mod cons of the day.

No matter what the era, the purpose of architecture is to improve our lives. Some designs have proven timeless and are still in demand today, but as we welcome new generations we also see an abundance of innovative ideas for the spaces we call home.

Tudor homes

Designed with function in mind, Tudor homes exude character and are filled with fascinating details; they are also some of our oldest surviving houses. With their distinctive timber frames and black and white decoration, owning a Tudor home comes with great responsibility, as you’re also taking care of a little piece of our history. If owning such a property makes your heart flutter, make sure that you understand what you’ll be taking on, as the building may be listed and maintenance is likely to be expensive due to the need for specialists who understand the materials used and your home’s heritage.

Georgian homes

Often voted the most popular architectural design, it’s easy to understand the allure of gorgeous Georgian homes. Their design, with symmetrical facades, was driven by the desire of the new middle classes for innovation. The proportions are wonderful – you have the high ceilings and beautiful large windows that flood each room with natural daylight.

Victorian homes

The Industrial Revolution led to a boom in house building across the UK, as homes needed to be provided for those moving to towns and cities for work. It is therefore no surprise that a large proportion of period properties tend to be Victorian terraces. Buyers who are attracted to Victorian homes see past their imperfections, can you?

Edwardian homes

Edwardian homes remain extremely desirable; they make fantastic homes as they are the ideal combination of old and new. This era saw the rise of vernacular architecture, and the maintenance costs of Edwardian homes are less than for other period homes due to the quality of materials used in their design. They tend to be taller and deeper, with gardens front and back – they considered that every façade should be equal in design and detail.

1930s semis

One of the most common architectural styles in the UK is the 1930s semi, which is because they are typically spacious with their curvy distinctive bay windows. As well as having large rooms, they also had better sized gardens, which you can often still find when such a home comes to the market. They tend to be easy to maintain, provided–as with all properties – they have been looked after over the years.

Today

Just like the past, today there are a wealth of designs and styles being built all the time. From the popular housing developments, to self-built homes of all shapes and sizes, to those that have been specifically designed with the environment in mind, our homes continue to meet our ever-changing lifestyles and needs, with open-plan spaces becoming an increasingly dominant feature, as well as those multi-fuel stoves.

How you live as a family will determine which is the best home design for you, and at Quarters Residential we can’t wait to show you the best that Wokingham has to offer.