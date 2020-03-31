Quarters Residential: Which estate agent should you choose to sell your home?

One of the most crucial decisions you can make when deciding to sell your home is your choice of an estate agent. The right estate agent will be able to attract suitable buyers to help sell your home fast, and for the highest possible price. Making a rushed decision could see your property sat catching dust as time continues to pass by and viewings dry up. At Quarters Residential we find it rewarding to be challenged when meeting sellers, as we know that they are giving some serious consideration to who they are giving the responsibility to sell their home. So which estate agent should you choose?

Proof is in the pudding

Ask if they have sold any similar properties in the area, how quickly, and was the offer figure close to the asking price? This will give you a gauge of the speed your home may potentially be sold at, and also if they are valuing properties correctly. Why is this important? Getting the valuation and marketing sales price right at the beginning is a must. Buyers are savvy, they will have been doing their research and have a good idea of what your home is worth compared to others they have seen. At Quarters Residential we market to sell, and to get you the offer that your home deserves through solid negotiation.

Are you a local agent?

There are many types of estate agents around today, from your traditional high street, to online, to those that are a combination of both. We live in and love the area; we walk the same streets, visit the same coffee shops, and enjoy the same bars. We have seen generations of the same family move over the years, and also know those people who would be ready to sell should that house on the corner become available.

Not a one-trick pony

Estate agency has evolved rapidly in recent years; no longer will a listing in the window be enough, we have to continuously seek new ways to market properties, to attract buyers, and increase awareness. At Quarters Residential, we are forever researching new technologies, testing methods, and implementing strategies to ensure we provide the best service possible. We also recognise that what works for one property may be completely wrong for another – we are certainly not a one-trick pony.

Honest conversations

From the outset we want to do the best for you and your property; that may mean we make suggestions to help give your home greater appeal. Honest conversations can be difficult for some, but please remember you are wanting the best price possible for your home, and we know how to achieve it.

More talking

Valuing your property requires understanding your home, your circumstances, and reason for moving, which is why it’s important we listen. We want to ask you questions, find out what work has been undertaken, what you love about this house and those quirky features that make it truly unique.

The choice is yours

Of course, we would love to work with you to sell your home, why not give us a call on 0118 466 0292 and challenge us to prove we’re the right agent for you and your home.