Queues for Woodley pharmacy are going down the precinct says frustrated shopper

QUEUES for a Woodley chemist have been going down the street says a frustrated shopper.

Isobel Dawson called Wokingham.Today to call on Boots to employ more staff to keep up with demand.

She said that the closure of Lloyd’s Pharmacy earlier this month has put “crazy pressure” on the Crockhamwell Road pharmacy.

“When we had Lloyd’s, people would go from the doctors’ surgery opposite, but people without a car are going to Boots in the precinct.”

Her frustrations boiled over when she arrived early to get her medicine, thinking that queuing from 8.25am for a 9am opening would be more than enough to be first in the queue.

“There were probably around 20 people in the queue,” she said. “On some days, the queue has been down to Iceland. It’s all been a bit of an eye-opener.”

And because she didn’t get all of her prescription in one go, both Mrs Dawson and her husband have been back several times, having to wait long times on each occasion.

Mrs Dawson, who lives in Woodley and has used the Boots branch for her medicines for the past 15 years, said: “With the closure of Lloyd’s the queues have gone potty.

“Myself and my husband have each been waiting for up to three-quarters of an hour in the queue, and sometimes not getting our medicine.”

“Boots need to do something urgently, by increasing the staffing and having at least one more pharmacist.”

She added: “People have been getting grumpy and being rude to Boots staff.”

But there is another reason why she is concerned about the

wait in store.

“With coronavirus, people need to stay away from long queues,” she said. “And a lady queuing in front of me had breathing difficulties. She’d come early to avoid the queues.

“The staff are working really hard, but the queue is so big, they are having to do with things customer by customer.”

A Boots spokesperson said that the coronavirus had put additional pressures on the store.

They said: “These are challenging times, and whilst we are currently experiencing an unusually high level of demand our colleagues are working tirelessly to ensure the local community in Woodley can maintain access to the vital prescriptions, advice and medicines they need.

“We appreciate the continued loyalty and patience from our customers as we all come together at this difficult time to give everyone the support and care they need.”