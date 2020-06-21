The Wokingham Paper

QUIZ OF THE WEEK: Pick a colour, any colour

by Sue Corcoran0
Colours

Our windows have been filled with children’s cheering and colourful paintings during the virus pandemic.

In this week’s quiz you are looking for the name of the colour which will complete the place names below. A couple of the names are those of buildings.

1. —–wich: south east London home of the Cutty Sark tea clipper ship.

2. —–ruth: Cornish town.

3. —–water: shopping centre in north Kent chalk quarry.

4. —–chapel: east London district famed for bell making.

5. —–pool: seaside resort.

6. —–friars: church in Reading.

7. —– Park: Winnersh housing area (involves more than one colour!).

8. —–stone National Park in Wyoming, USA.

9. —–neys Green: village near Maidenhead.

10. —–: ancient French principality for which the Dutch royal family is named.

