The Wokingham Paper

Race For Life another victim of the coronavirus pandemic

by John Wakefield0
Running race for life
Picture: Daniel Reche from Pixabay

IT RAISES thousands of pounds every year, but it is now sadly another victim of the pandemic.

Cancer Research UK had planned for more than 400 Race For Life gatherings, including a 5k, 10k and races for children. Local versions would have been held in late September, but they have been cancelled due to restrictions on mass gatherings.

And coronavirus means that the charity thinks it could lose a quarter of its income this year.

Jenny Makin, Cancer Research UK spokesperson in Berkshire, said: “Since it began in 1994, Race for Life has raised more than £890m for Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work.

“We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who has taken part and hope their support will continue.

“We know Race for Life is such a treasured part of the UK’s events calendar and it is with a heavy heart that for the first time in 27 years we have to announce that it won’t be taking place. The safety of our supporters, volunteers, suppliers and staff is however essential.

“We hope the Race for Life event series will be back bigger and stronger than ever in 2021.”

To compensate, Cancer Research is asking people to hold their own Race For Life at home and says participants can choose whatever form of movement they wish including squats, skipping and even trampolining.

Ms Makin said: “From a run or 5K walk around the garden or local park to limbo in the living room, there is no wrong way to Race for Life at Home.

“We’re urging everyone – men women and children – to join our community and help raise vital funds.”

For more information, visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.

