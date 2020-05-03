Race For Life postponed until the autumn

RUNNERS can look forward to more time to practice as Race for Life has been postponed until autumn.

Organisers of Cancer Research UK’s event have announced new dates for all the runs that were due to take place in July at Prospect Park, Reading.

The races raise millions of pounds for the charity every year, helping fund research into new tests and treatments.

The 5k and 10k runs have been rescheduled for Sunday, September 27; while Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids will take place on Saturday, September 26.

Participants that have already signed up to run in the summer can transfer their entry to the new dates.

Cancer Research UK’s Reading events manager, Joseph Hutchinson, said: “We’re sending a heartfelt message to everyone to seize the opportunity and come join us to Race for Life in Reading this September.

“As the coronavirus outbreak continues to unfold, we are listening to the advice and guidance of the UK Government carefully.

“While our priority is ensuring that people affected by cancer get the support and information they need during unprecedented times, we’re having to work quickly to understand the impact the pandemic will have on Cancer Research UK’s fundraising.

“We have urgently reviewed our events — including Race for Life — as the safety of our supporters, volunteers, suppliers and staff across the hundreds of Race for Life events due to take place in 2020 is incredibly important.

“We hope men, women and children will unite against cancer and make Race for Life the best yet this Autumn. Together we can beat cancer.”

To sign up for the new dates, visit: raceforlife.org.

