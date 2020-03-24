Race organisers announce November date for Reading Half Marathon

A NEW DATE has been announced for the Reading Half Marathon by the race organisers.

Originally planned for Sunday, April 5 the race has been postponed until Sunday, November 1.

Race director, Judith Manson said: “We have been working tirelessly with our partners and key stakeholders to confirm the new date and want to thank all involved for their continued support, positivity and solidarity.

“All runners who have entered the 2020 race will automatically be transferred to the new date but we ask that everyone monitors the official race channels for regular event updates.”

Ms Manson explained that race organisers will now work with stakeholders and partner agencies to plan the November event.

“As with all members of the running community, the nation and the rest of the world, we will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments and UK Government guidance for the months ahead.

“Stay safe, enjoy your training but we do urge you to listen to the Government’s social distancing guidelines.

“Together we can get through this, we look forward to seeing you all at the start line in November.”

Entries for the Reading Half Marathon will re-open soon at www.readinghalfmarathon.com