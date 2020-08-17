RACHEL BRADLEY: Wednesdays are the new Fridays

Rachel Bradley



Thank you Dishy Rishi. You’ve saved my sanity.

Finally, I can now pay someone else to feed my family. And do the dishes. All at a thoroughly reasonable price.

When the government announced the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, I’m sure parents up and down the country rejoiced.

I know I did because since lockdown my kitchen has resembled a somewhat chaotic diner and me, well let’s just say I’m giving Gordon Ramsey a run for his money in the shouty chef stakes.

My teenage boys are hungry ALL OF THE TIME and despite the fact that I love cooking, even I’ve been getting hacked off with the constant flow of meals.

Not to mention the constant loading and unloading of the damn dishwasher.

Anyone else with me on this?

So, first stop for me was dinner al fresco at my local pub.

Except that it rained so we had to move inside, but with double doors open, it felt airy and ‘safe’.

Well done The Walter Arms, my first dinner out was heaven.

It was a Wednesday evening and the place had an old-fashioned weekend buzz about it.

Wednesdays really are the new Fridays, trust me.

We ate gorgeous food, bumped into friends – not literally – who we’d not seen for ages, chatted to the staff who were all working like crazy to give everyone a great time and then paid.

No arguing around the table about whose turn it is to load the dishwasher. The fact that we got a whopping 50% off food, up to the value of £10 per person, made it taste even sweeter.

We all walked home very happy.

I know lots of my fellow Gossip Girls have been eating out to help out too so it seems like everyone loves the scheme just as much as me.

And what’s great is if you don’t want to do dinner, some of the coffee shops in town are participating too.

So make the most of someone else cooking for you and get yourself booked into somewhere while the scheme is still available.

So where will you find me next? Mainlining my favourite cinnamon buns and drinking coffee at Gail.

Fancy joining me?

Rachel is founder Gossip Girl Gang, a networking group for women in business in and around the borough