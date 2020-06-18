Racing star Bobby to compete in 24 hour challenge

WOKINGHAM racing driver Bobby Trundley will captain the ‘Racing with Autism International’ team in a 24 hour race.

The 20-year-old racing driver will become part of racing history this weekend in iRacing’s 24 hours of Le Mans.

Bobby will join the team in its inaugural race, testing the competition on the virtual track in an online version of the iconic endurance race.

Bobby said; “I’m really excited for this incredible opportunity! Not only to take part in virtual Le Mans but to be part of history. We’re possibly the first team to compete in a 24 hour race online on a sim, that’s a mega achievement!”

Bobby competes for Team BRIT, which is a champion for raising awareness and understanding of autism, and also supports ‘Racing With Autism UK’, a team of young karters, by helping them into competitive racing events across the UK.

Bobby, who’s autism is often dubbed his ‘super power’ on the race track, will captain the team this weekend, taking the first stint in the 24 hour endurance event, along with the top autistic drivers across the globe.

The team is managed by Max Spooner, manager of eTeam BRIT, Team BRIT’s sim racing arm, who also lives with autism.

Long term, the aim is to enter ‘Racing with Autism International’ in some of the top 12 hour and 24 hour sim races, showing the world just how competitive it can be.

Team BRIT also hopes to bring Armani Williams and Austin Riley to the UK later this year to join Bobby in some real track races as part of the Britcar Endurance series.

The 24 hour race will be begin at 2:15pm on Saturday 20th June and can be watched live at https://www.iracing.com/specialevents/